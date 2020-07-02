Ethel Luree Wengerd
KOUTS, IN — Ethel Luree Wengerd, 89, of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born July 17, 1930, in Kouts to Jonas and Elizabeth (Schantz) Birky. Ethel was a devoted member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
On August 4, 1956, she married J. Ivan Wengerd, who preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by their children, Kathleen (Dave) Willink, Ann (Doug) Freyenberger, David (Sherry) Wengerd, Doug Wengerd and Brenda (Brad) Miller; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and sister, Alice Nitzsche. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Jenny (Roth) Wengerd; siblings, Harley Birky and Lila Good, and an infant sister.
A private service and burial will take place at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305, or Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts, IN 46347. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.
