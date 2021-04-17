FORT MYERS, FL — Ethel M. Stofko, 101, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born in Whiting, IN, on March 29, 1920, and resided in the Highland/Schererville area for 79 years. As a homemaker she raised five children. Ethel and Steve (deceased) were charter members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland. She served as president of the Schererville Homemakers Club, vice president of Schererville Senior Citizens, and volunteered 10 years at Munster Community Hospital. In 1999 she moved to Chandler, Arizona, to live with her daughter and closer to her sons. There she volunteered three years at Chandler Regional Hospital and was a parishioner at St. Stevens Catholic Church. In 2018 she moved to Fort Myers, FL, sill residing with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a parishioner at St. Columbkille Parish. She is survived by three sons, Lamar (Diane), of AZ, Jody (Linda), of FL, and Kevin, of AZ; daughter, Cheryl (John) Fischer, of FL; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Steve; son, Steven; grandson, Stephen; brothers, Alex, Joe and Louis Mihalsky; and sister, Eleanor Kubacki.