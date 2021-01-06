Ethel 'Rita' Dimos
HAMMOND, IN — Ethel "Rita" Dimos, 91, of Hammond, IN, passed away in to everlasting life on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Rita was born to the late Francis "Lloyd" and Ethel M. (Jones) Mulvihill, on June 25, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA. On August 7, 1948, she married John Dimos Jr. at St. Mary's Church in East Chicago, IN.
Rita was a proud 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN. A memory of that time as a teenager was when she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. Being able to go in to an airplane and go up for a quick flight was a real treat in those days. Shortly after graduation Rita got married and began expanding her own family. She really enjoyed cooking for them and creating lasting memories with her children. She was a loyal employee to the United States Postal Service for 23 years. Rita was a very active member to her church — Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond, IN. She was a member of the Rosary Society as well as being there for the parishioners. One thing that her family will remember her by is her love for B I N G O! Rita will be missed for her sense of humor and always having something to say. It was a true honor to have known her and to create such lasting memories.
Rita is welcomed in to heaven by her parents, Lloyd and Ethel Mulvihill; husband, John Dimos Jr.; daughter, Carole Dimos; sons, Rory Dimos, Kevin Dimos and Christopher Dimos; siblings, Michael Mulvihill, Lloyd (Ann) Mulvihill, Patty (Grady) Essary, Bill (Helen) Mulvihill, Tim Mulvihill and Margie (Eddie) Cernia; cousin, Truman (JoAnne) Terrel; and nephew, Eddie Cernia Jr.
She leaves behind her sons, Tom (Debbie) Dimos, Eric (Annette) Dimos and Matt Dimos; daughters-in-law, Jackie Dimos and Rhonda Dimos; grandchildren: Jason Farmer, Michelle Dimos, Kelly Dimos, Ian (Angie) Westberg, Lindsey Gonzales, Justin Dimos, Neil (Kelly) Dimos, Christopher Dimos, Lisa (Juan) Cisneros, Aaron Dimos, Ryan Dimos and Kaelynn Dimos; great-grandchildren: Mason, Colin, Elias, Luka, Khloe and Manny; sister-in-law, Wanda Mulvihill; along with several nieces and nephews.
A public visitation for Ethel will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, January 11, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. Father Charles A. Mosley will be officiating. A burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
