Ethel 'Rita' Dimos

Rita was a proud 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN. A memory of that time as a teenager was when she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. Being able to go in to an airplane and go up for a quick flight was a real treat in those days. Shortly after graduation Rita got married and began expanding her own family. She really enjoyed cooking for them and creating lasting memories with her children. She was a loyal employee to the United States Postal Service for 23 years. Rita was a very active member to her church — Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond, IN. She was a member of the Rosary Society as well as being there for the parishioners. One thing that her family will remember her by is her love for B I N G O! Rita will be missed for her sense of humor and always having something to say. It was a true honor to have known her and to create such lasting memories.