June 11, 1933 - Sep. 28, 2021

Etta Mae Willis-Reynolds, born June 11, 1933, passed away September 28, 2021.

She is survived by one son: Robert Reynolds; grandson, Lawrence (Danielle Reevay) Reynolds; two sisters: Mary Helen Halliday and Barbara Ann Willis; and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 11 :00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Reynolds family during their time of loss.