Eudora Geroldine "Gerry" Day

She is survived by her children, Sheila Sowards, Elizabeth Holmes, Pamela Harding, Raymond (Kimberly) Day, Roger (Jill) Day; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; siblings, Iliff (Lorraine) Wiser, Margaret Foreman, Lana Gaines; Preceded in death by her husband, Timothy; son, Paul; parents, Cyril and Mary Wiser; nine siblings. Geroldine was a member of the Civil Defense and worked for Avery Dennison in Schererville. Visitation, Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 11:00 AM for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed on Sheets Funeral Home's Facebook page at. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, you will be required to follow state guidelines for self-care and social distancing, both inside and outside of the funeral home. Entrance will be through the South door only and limited to ten people at a time inside. Masks are not necessary, but recommended. www.sheetsfuneral.com