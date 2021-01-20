Euella D. Ponton (nee McGlothen)

Oct. 23, 1936 — Jan. 15, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Euella D. Ponton (nee McGlothen), 84, born in Frenchburg, KY, on October 23, 1936, passed away peacefully Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home in Portage, IN.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ellis Eugene Ponton Sr.; one son, Ellis (Sandra) Ponton Jr; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by two brothers and seven sisters, as well as many other family members she held dear to her.

Euella was a beloved aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. She will be dearly missed, and will be remembered as a wonderful hostess, and for her beautiful Christmas decorations. She was a true lady in every sense of the word. She retired in 1991 from the telephone company and was a member of Eastlake Baptist Church of Hobart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Eastlake Baptist Church, 7121 E. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.