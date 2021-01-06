Eugene D. Magiera

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Eugene D. Magiera, 70, of Schererville, passed away on January 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.

He is survived by his brother, Anthony (Eileen) Magiera; sisters, Joan (Jim) Neel and Rose Magiera; sister-in-law, Susan Magiera; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lottie Magiera, and brothers, Richard and Robert Magiera.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID restrictions have been canceled. Memorial contributions to the Humane Society in his memory would be appreciated.