HAMMOND, IN - Eugene D. Ovaert age 72, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Eugene is survived by his siblings: Patricia, Marie, Albert, and Jimmy Ovaert; and son Timmy. Preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Adela Ovaert.

Eugene was known for his sense of humor and always making those around him laugh. He loved music and playing instruments. Eugene was also fond of dancing, never failing to put a smile on his loved ones' faces.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A service celebrating Eugene's life will be held at 6:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.