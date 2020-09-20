SHELBYVILLE, KY - Eugene D. Pinkie, 78, Shelbyville, KY, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at U. of L. Jewish Hospital Louisville, KY. A native of East Chicago, IN, he was the son of the late Edward and Alice Pinkie. He was a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelors' degree in Accounting and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He briefly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He went to work for the Budd Company in Gary, IN as a young man, transferred to Troy, MI and later transferred to Shelbyville, KY, where he retired following more than 40 years of service as an accountant. In his leisure time as a young man, he enjoyed cars. He had a 1964 Chevy Impala SS, which he worked on for many years. He also enjoyed motorcycles, and he was a collector of firearms and enjoyed shooting. In his later years, he enjoyed walking in his neighborhood and spending time with his sons and family.