Eugene E. Drangmeister

WHITING, IN - Eugene E. Drangmeister, 72 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Randy (nee Stark); loving father of Bryan Drangmeister; dearest brother of Carol (late Pete) Macintosh, late Jim (late Barbara) Drangmeister, late Donna (late Doug) Davis, Albert (late Patsy) Drangmeister, late Judith (Chuck) Hess, Kenneth (Pamela) Drangmeister, Susan (Rex) Gluth and Robert (Charlene) Drangmeister; dear brother-in-law of David Stark; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his Godson, Roger Gluth with whom Eugene now shares his date of death.

Funeral services will be held at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th Street, Whiting on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00am with Pastor Don Stock of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Munster, officiating, interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Eugene Drangmeister was born on November 9, 1948 to Bruno and Lydia Drangmeister and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Morton High School, Hessville, Class of 1967 and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Munster. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Company, East Chicago, with a service of 33 years and was a member of the USW Local 1010. Following retirement, Eugene was a truck driver for 10 years and has delivered RV's from the manufacturer in Goshen, IN to their final destinations for the past 8 years. Eugene lived life to the fullest, enjoying hunting, fishing, bowling with the Inland Steel 1010 Bowlers, travel (especially taking cruises and visiting many national parks throughout the U.S.), and drove a "Midget", open wheel race car for 15 years. A devoted husband and father, Eugene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.