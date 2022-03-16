CROWN POINT, IN - Eugene E. Kieltyka, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Albee. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Leona; children: David Kieltyka, Robert (Andrea) Kieltyka; son-in-law, Carl Albee; three grandchildren: Jude (Carly) Kieltyka, Brian (Genevieve) Albee, Kenneth (Malorie) Albee; four great-grandchildren: Owen, Ethan, Theodore, and Sanna.