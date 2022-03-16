 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene E. Kieltyka

Eugene E. Kieltyka

CROWN POINT, IN - Eugene E. Kieltyka, age 92, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Albee. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Leona; children: David Kieltyka, Robert (Andrea) Kieltyka; son-in-law, Carl Albee; three grandchildren: Jude (Carly) Kieltyka, Brian (Genevieve) Albee, Kenneth (Malorie) Albee; four great-grandchildren: Owen, Ethan, Theodore, and Sanna.

A visitation will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

