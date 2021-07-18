September 27, 1927 – July 11, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN, FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Eugene E. Kobus "Gene" of Highland, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL and Munster, IN passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine Kobus; loving daughters: Sharon (Randy) Michael, and Lori (Jon) Oakley; grandchildren: Valerie (Ben) Church, Annalise (Adam) Timaji, Colin Michael (fiance, Harper Smith), Jacob Oakley, and Alex Oakley; and brother Clement (late, Norma) Kobus. Preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Kobus; parents: Matthew and Barbara Kobus (nee Stefanski); and sister, Gertrude (late, Walter) Mertz.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.