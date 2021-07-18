HIGHLAND, IN, FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Eugene E. Kobus "Gene" of Highland, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL and Munster, IN passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine Kobus; loving daughters: Sharon (Randy) Michael, and Lori (Jon) Oakley; grandchildren: Valerie (Ben) Church, Annalise (Adam) Timaji, Colin Michael (fiance, Harper Smith), Jacob Oakley, and Alex Oakley; and brother Clement (late, Norma) Kobus. Preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Kobus; parents: Matthew and Barbara Kobus (nee Stefanski); and sister, Gertrude (late, Walter) Mertz.