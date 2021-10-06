Eugene "Gene" A. Caryer

He graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Indiana State University. He was president/owner of Starke County Beverage of Knox, district manager of G. Heileman Brewing Co. and retired as a supervisor for City Beverage/Five Star Distributing. Gene was a member/usher of New Haven United Methodist Church for over 30 years. He was a Specialist 6 in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a member of New Haven Masonic Lodge 740, Moose 1480, American Legion 330, New Haven Lions, 32nd Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine Hospital unit. Gene was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and the Big Ten. He enjoyed driving patients to the Shrine Hospitals. He recently completed his 182nd drive to the hospitals. He was a people person who loved visiting and laughing with everyone. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.