Eugene "Gene" A. Caryer
FORT WAYNE, IN — Eugene "Gene" A. Caryer of Fort Wayne died on October 2, 2021. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Gene was the son of the late Kenneth Caryer and Ethel Caryer-Rayder.
He graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Indiana State University. He was president/owner of Starke County Beverage of Knox, district manager of G. Heileman Brewing Co. and retired as a supervisor for City Beverage/Five Star Distributing. Gene was a member/usher of New Haven United Methodist Church for over 30 years. He was a Specialist 6 in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a member of New Haven Masonic Lodge 740, Moose 1480, American Legion 330, New Haven Lions, 32nd Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine Hospital unit. Gene was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and the Big Ten. He enjoyed driving patients to the Shrine Hospitals. He recently completed his 182nd drive to the hospitals. He was a people person who loved visiting and laughing with everyone. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Conklin Caryer; daughter, Becky (Rick) Ternet of Liberty Township, OH; daughter, Dawn (Brett) Burrough of Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Alyssa and Tyler Ternet of Liberty Township, OH and Addison and Brooke Burrough of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Ken (Lucy) Caryer of Wesley Chapel, FL; sister, Debbie Karras of South Bend, IN; brother-in-law, Rick (Mindy) Conklin of Rushville, IN; sister-in-law, Jill (Dan) Towner of Osceola, IN; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home 4017 Maplecrest Road Fort Wayne, IN. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday afternoon 2:00 p.m. EST and 1:00 p.m. Central time at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana. Memorials may be made to New Haven United Methodist Church or to the Mizpah Transportation Fund.