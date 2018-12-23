CROWN POINT, IN - Eugene 'Gene' B. Claus, age 86, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Gene is survived by his wife, Loretta Claus; three children: Linda Muir, Eugene A. Claus, and Paula (Craig) Orten; six grandchildren: Amie (Paul), Melissa, Zac, Ashley, Stephen, and Ryan (Brittany); five great-grandchildren: Kali, Dylan, Colby, Faith, and Curtis; brother: Bob (Karen) Claus; two sisters: Shirley Thomen and Sandy Claus.
Gene was preceded in death by his son: Joseph Claus; parents: Ben and Clara Claus; sister: Ethel (Carl) Dunkleberger; and two sons-in-law: Lanny Stinson and Davee Muir.
Gene co-owned Crown Carpet in Crown Point for many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Gene enjoyed reading cookbooks and gardening. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1005, American Legion, and St. Matthias Catholic Church.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:00 PM with Fr. James Meade officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to your favorite charity in memory of Gene.
