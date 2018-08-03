HEBRON, IN - Eugene 'Gene' Garvey, age 90, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Gene is survived by his wife: Ingrid Garvey (nee Kaldahl) of 69 years; two children: Steve (Sandy) Garvey and Curtis (Julie) Garvey; seven grandchildren: Scott (Monica) Garvey, Stephanie (Rob) Starkey, Michael (Terra) Garvey, Jayme (Dennis) McLean, Jennifer Garvey, Kathryn Garvey (Sean) Lindley, Brittney Smiejek; and 12 great-grandchildren; sister: Joyce (Hal) Westover. He was preceded in death by his parents: Benjamin and Hilda Garvey; brothers: Clifford and Max Garvey; and sister: June Peterson.
Gene was a devoted husband and father. He was an iron worker with Local 395 and a volunteer for the Hebron Fire Department. Gene served his country as a Merchant Marine and Army Veteran and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Geisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery, Hebron, IN. To view directions and sign Gene's online guestbook visit
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 996-2821