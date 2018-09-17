BROWN COUNTY - Eugene 'Gene' Gerald Sepiol, age 65, of Brown County, passed Tuesday morning, September 4, 2018 at the Brown County Health & Living Community in Nashville.
Gene was born November 6, 1952, in East Chicago, to John and Florence (Tomaszewski) Sepiol. He graduated from Lake Central High School in 1971 and from barber school in 1973. Gene married Kathy Ann Brewer on December 10, 1988. She survives after 29 loving and devoted years of marriage.
Gene was a lifelong barber and began working at Paris' Barber Shop in Hammond where he was known for his fast haircuts and nicknamed 'Mean Gene the Cutting Machine.' He also worked for the Razor's Image Barbershop and The Ritz Hair Studio in Bloomington.
Gene was an avid snow and water skier. He loved boating, lake perch fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, and spending time at Brownie's Restaurant and Muddy Boots. He cheered on his favorite teams: Chicago Bulls, White Sox, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks and the Indianapolis Colts. Gene enjoyed watching IU basketball, football and Notre Dame Sports. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Nashville.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sepiol, siblings: Jack (Karen) Sepiol, Dr. James (Janet) Sepiol, niece Sherri (Kip) Kelly and niece Christine Sepiol and also nephew John Sepiol and nephew Alex (Andrew) Sepiol; grandniece Claire and grandnephews Keaton and Colton; numerous cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by a stillborn son Gregory Thomas Sepiol in May, 1991 and his parents. Despite Gene's many physical challenges, he was a friend to many and loved by all.
Gene's wishes were for his body to be donated to the Anatomical Education Program. Pastor Tim Conboy will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at New Life Community Church: 1450 North State Road 135 in Nashville. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements entrusted with MEREDITH-CLARK FUNERAL HOME in Morgantown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Gene to New Life Community Church or to Souledout.International: P.O. Box 654 Nashville, Indiana 47448.
www.meredith-clark.com (812) 597-4670