LANSING, IL — Eugene "Gene" Milkowski, 78, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 55-1/2 years, Diane (nee Smigla); son, Robert (Rose) Milkowski; daughter, Claudine Milkowski; grandchildren: Brian O'Hara, and Sarah, Maggie and Allison Milkowski; and sister, Joanne Dutka.

Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021, from 3:00-8:00 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Gene retired from Zenith after 45 years of service. Photography was always a hobby for Gene and after retirement he pursued his second passion and became the photographer for the Crown Point Star for 10 years. He was a longtime Arizona Cardinal fan and Indy 500 fan, which he attended every year since 1961. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net