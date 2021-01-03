MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eugene (Gene) Mroz, age 83, departed this life on Christmas Day, 2020. He arrived in Heaven to celebrate the birthday of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He endured a twenty-one year long courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma with his final four years also fighting metastatic prostate cancer.

Left to cherish memories: his loving wife of 60 years, Lola Osterman Mroz; children: Daniel Eugene (Tamara), Kathryn Linda Mroz-Bohne (Richard), Kristin Victoria Zagorski (Stephen), Darryl Eugene (Elisa); grandchildren: Afften Deshazer (Cleophus), Zachary, Lydia and Chloe Mroz; two step-granddaughters: Lauryn Bowen and Erin Bohne: one great-grandson; Pasquale Eugene Deshazer; and one step-grandson: Dylan Lee Bowen. Gene is survived by sisters: Anna Sebesta (Thomas) and Herriet Ryan-Marron (Richard); and brothers: Jerry and Richard (Rose). Gene is also survived by in-laws: Don and Carol Paul, Faye Osterman, Judith Osterman, Kenneth and Gail Spotts. He leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Victoria; sister, Dorothy; and brothers: Ronald and Thomas.

He is a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Merrillville. Gene was born in Chicago and grew up in Burbank, IL where he graduated from Reavis High School. He and Lola moved their family to Indiana in 1968.