MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eugene (Gene) Mroz, age 83, departed this life on Christmas Day, 2020. He arrived in Heaven to celebrate the birthday of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He endured a twenty-one year long courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma with his final four years also fighting metastatic prostate cancer.
Left to cherish memories: his loving wife of 60 years, Lola Osterman Mroz; children: Daniel Eugene (Tamara), Kathryn Linda Mroz-Bohne (Richard), Kristin Victoria Zagorski (Stephen), Darryl Eugene (Elisa); grandchildren: Afften Deshazer (Cleophus), Zachary, Lydia and Chloe Mroz; two step-granddaughters: Lauryn Bowen and Erin Bohne: one great-grandson; Pasquale Eugene Deshazer; and one step-grandson: Dylan Lee Bowen. Gene is survived by sisters: Anna Sebesta (Thomas) and Herriet Ryan-Marron (Richard); and brothers: Jerry and Richard (Rose). Gene is also survived by in-laws: Don and Carol Paul, Faye Osterman, Judith Osterman, Kenneth and Gail Spotts. He leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Victoria; sister, Dorothy; and brothers: Ronald and Thomas.
He is a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Merrillville. Gene was born in Chicago and grew up in Burbank, IL where he graduated from Reavis High School. He and Lola moved their family to Indiana in 1968.
Gene was a Professional Truck Driver/Trainer with over one million safe miles driven and retired from Ruan Transport. He and Lola started Deep River Ranch where they were long time breeders of Appaloosa horses with several local and National Champions to their credit, along with Medallions indicating best in the country. Gene owned Paint By Mroz where his success was in his talents for automotive specialty paint and design. He was a life-time Ford street rod enthusiast who enjoyed his cars. Gene is remembered as an avid bowler with four sanctioned 300 games and an 800 series. He had special admiration for the American Bison and the western plains and traveled there whenever possible.
Gene's family wishes to give their heart-felt thanks and appreciation to the University of Chicago Hospitals and their many staff members who cared for Gene. Without exception they provided compassion, encouragement and expert care these past twenty-one years.
Due to Covid19 a private service was held at Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL. www.mycalumetpark.com Please consider memorials to the VNA Hospice Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383-2508