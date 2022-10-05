Eugene "Gene" Pospychala

GRIFFITH, IN - Eugene "Gene" Pospychala age 91, of Griffith, IN, went to eternal rest on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Gene is survived by his daughters: Pamela (Bob) Grkinich and Jane (Daniel) Bokun; son, James (Lesley) Pospychala; Ismael Cruz; grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) McDonnell, Kristen (Chris) Szafranski, Marc Grkinich, Brooke Pospychala, Benjamin Bokun, and Lucas Pospychala; and great-granddaughter, Dara McDonnell. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Pospychala; parents, Walter and Celia Pospychala; sister, Claudia (John) Pellar.

Gene grew up in East Chicago and graduated from Bishop Noll Institute. He went on to work at Inland Steel as a payroll accountant. Gene also managed and bartended at Knights of Columbus and other venues in the region. He was an avid fisherman and investor in the stock market. Above all else, Gene adored his children, grandchildren, and his precious great-granddaughter and will be remembered for the immense love he had for his family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 7, DIRECTLY AT St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Fr. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Gene will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and will be laid to rest directly after at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.