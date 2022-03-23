HIGHLAND, IN - Eugene "Gene" Smith, age 89, of Highland, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Janet (Thomas) Maney; son, Richard (Miriam) Smith; brother, Dennis (Deborah) Smith; and sister-in-law, Mary Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Smith and brothers: Ken and Howard.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War, and was a member of the Griffith VFW Post 9982. Gene owned Smitty's Barber Shop in Munster for over 40 years. He also enjoyed going camping and fishing. www.fagenmiller.com.