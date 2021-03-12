Eugene 'Geno' S. Hermann

Jan. 11, 1931 — Mar. 9, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Eugene "Geno" S. Hermann, 90, passed away March 9, 2021.

Survived by loving children, Susan (Steve) Barath and Michael (Eliana); granddaughters, Ashley and Stephanie; and stepgrandsons, Rodrigo and Rafael. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene; cherished son, Mark; brother, Jim; brother, Joseph;, and sister, Margaret.

Gene attended Hammond Clark High School, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. Gene was a retired union worker from LTV Steel, where he worked 40 years as an instrument repairman.

Gene was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Grace, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He loved debating all sports with family and friends. As a longtime resident of Grace Street he was considered "The Mayor" of the neighborhood. He and his wife hosted many great gatherings at their home.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery.