MUNSTER/CALUMET CITY - Eugene "Gino" Majszak Jr., age 73, of Munster, Indiana, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 surrounded by his family at Riley House, Hospice of Calumet Area.

Left to mourn his death is his loving, cherished family. His wife of 53 years, Tiger (nee Pankovich) Majszak; deeply loved children: son, Matthew (Kris) Majszak; and daughters: Julie (Bill) Dannis, Maggie (Jeremy) Welches, and Carly (Andy) Olczak; cherished grandchildren: Colleen (Chris) Hiett, Jessika (Sam) Blauert, Linden, Rowan and Lincoln Dannis, Aniela and AJ Olczak and Colton Welches; great-grandson Mattie Hiett; much loved nephew Josh (Patti) Pankovich; sisters: Cindy (Rich) Lough, Trudy (Mike) Burns and brother Bill Majszak; mother Frances Danhouser; Auntie Maggie Mendez; many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by his father Eugene Majszak Sr.

Gino was born in Hammond, Indiana, raised in Calumet City, and graduated from Wentworth grade school, TF North high school and on to Washburn trade school where he became a journeyman pipefitter with Local 597 and was a 56-year member. He enjoyed his family, his job, fishing, camping, the Cubs, Hawks, and the Legion Post 330. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his kids and grandkids. He loved watching them play sports, perform in their plays, and teaching them how to work with the tools. He always had a project in mind or already in the works. He was a fighter until the end and will be deeply missed and loved forever.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409, to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by interment services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Riley House Hospice of Calumet Area.

