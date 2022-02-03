Aug. 15, 1927 - Jan. 30, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Eugene H. "Gene" Wilson, age 94, of Portage, Indiana, and formerly of Hobart, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Gene was born on August 15, 1927, in Blainesburg, Pennsylvania. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in 1945 and 1946. He worked as Superintendent of Coke Works at US Steel in Clairton, PA, before being transferred to US Steel Gary Works, where he resumed his former position as Superintendent of Coke Works.

He is survived by his nieces: Gretchen Wilson and Amanda (John) Mossbacher; nephew, Neil G. Wilson; three great-nieces: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Summer and Emma Russo; and sister-in-law, Helen M. (Korb) Wilson, all of New Jersey; and other relatives residing in New Jersey and the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his close friends, Frank and Dorinne Richardson of Hobart, IN.

Gene was loved by his Wilson nieces and nephew and grandnieces who always found him a delight with whom to share stories, past and present. He was interested in everything they were doing in school, career and life. They shared his love of dark chocolate and looked forward to the annual Christmas gift box. He will be most remembered as facing every new direction in his life, whether good or bad, with a "make the best of it" attitude. His family takes comfort in knowing that now he and his only brother, Nelson, can catch up on science and the mysteries of the universe.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Laurene (Johnson) Wilson; brother, Nelson J. Wilson, and parents, Eugene B. and Helen L. (Hartman) Wilson.

Funeral service for Gene will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church, 207 N. Kelly St., Hobart. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service, with Rev. Scott Mauch officiating and Rev. Charles Strietelmeier offering the eulogy. Entombment will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. For further information, please call (219)942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.