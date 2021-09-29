Eugene Hendryx
LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Eugene Hendryx 83, lifelong resident of Lake Village passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
Eugene was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church, founding member of Lake Village Volunteer Fire Dept., enjoyed gardening and sports and worked for Ford Motor Co. as a Millwright for 35 years.
Cremation will precede Visitation, October 2 from 1-4 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, 46356.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.