 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene Hendryx

Eugene Hendryx

Eugene Hendryx

LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Eugene Hendryx 83, lifelong resident of Lake Village passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.

Eugene was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church, founding member of Lake Village Volunteer Fire Dept., enjoyed gardening and sports and worked for Ford Motor Co. as a Millwright for 35 years.

Cremation will precede Visitation, October 2 from 1-4 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, 46356.

www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts