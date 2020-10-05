MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Eugene Howard Whybrew, age 86 of Michigan City, IN, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at the VNA Hospice Center. He was born on September 12, 1934 in North Judson, IN, to Elmer Earl and Edna Mae (Collins) Whybrew, both of whom preceded him in death.

On October 27, 1956 in North Judson, IN, he married the love of his life, Mary (Vessely) Whybrew, who survives in Michigan City.

He is also survived by his loving children: Margaret (Tom) Carlson of Beverly Shores, IN, Steven (Cheryl Pacholke) Whybrew of Porter, IN, Philip Whybrew of Rolling Prairie, IN, and Christopher Whybrew (John Carington) of Michigan City, IN; his nine adoring grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Doris (Sylvester) Hittle of North Judson, IN; and his brother, Danny Whybrew of Syracuse, IN.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Whybrew (Mrs. Philip) of Rolling Prairie, IN; his daughter, Julie Whybrew of Indianapolis, IN; and by his brothers, Ernest Whybrew of Dayton, OH and Edward Whybrew of Pueblo, CO.

Eugene was a parts and stock manager for a heating and cooling company for 30 years. He was very active in the Boy Scouts, where he was the President. He was a hunter, fisherman, and camper. He also loved woodworking and building.