Eugene J Filas

July 04, 1926 — Aug. 24, 2021

PUNTA GORDA, FL — Eugene J Filas of Punta Gorda FL, formerly of Lansing and Calumet City IL, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Uriss); daughter Cynthia Jaworski; parents Stella and Joseph Filas.

He is survived by his children: Pamela Filas (Robert Maleski), Marc, Blaise, Lisa Arias (Enri); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special daughter-in-law Laura Filas; brother-in-law George Uriss; sister-in-law Mary Ann Uriss; and best friend Winston. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Always young at heart, he liked connecting with them on Facebook but especially enjoyed when they visited him in Florida.

Eugene retired from Linde division of Union Carbide as the Superintendent of On-site Nitrogen Plants in 1985 after 38 years. Gene and Margie loved cruises and enjoyed many over the years. Whether it was the islands of Hawaii, the warm waters of the Caribbean or the rivers of Europe, they loved to see the world by ship.