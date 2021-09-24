Eugene J Filas
July 04, 1926 — Aug. 24, 2021
PUNTA GORDA, FL — Eugene J Filas of Punta Gorda FL, formerly of Lansing and Calumet City IL, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie (Uriss); daughter Cynthia Jaworski; parents Stella and Joseph Filas.
He is survived by his children: Pamela Filas (Robert Maleski), Marc, Blaise, Lisa Arias (Enri); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special daughter-in-law Laura Filas; brother-in-law George Uriss; sister-in-law Mary Ann Uriss; and best friend Winston. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Always young at heart, he liked connecting with them on Facebook but especially enjoyed when they visited him in Florida.
Eugene retired from Linde division of Union Carbide as the Superintendent of On-site Nitrogen Plants in 1985 after 38 years. Gene and Margie loved cruises and enjoyed many over the years. Whether it was the islands of Hawaii, the warm waters of the Caribbean or the rivers of Europe, they loved to see the world by ship.
Gene was an avid fisherman! He fished with brothers-in-law Vergil and Leroy Uriss, who preceded him in death, anywhere fish could be found; including Canada, Bimini and Belize. For many years he fished for tarpon and snook in Costa Rica. He continued to travel, well into his 90's, to the lodge owned by his good friend, Judy Heidt where he would meet up with fishing buddies Russ Miller of Ohio and Dave Sheffield of New York.
Eugene served with the 4th division of the US Marine Corps in 1944 and 1950. He lived by the motto Semper Fi every day of his life and will be missed by all who knew him.
Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Charitable donations may be made in his name to Tidewell Hospice at tidewellfoundation.org or Save the Turtles of Parismina at parismina.com/donations.htm