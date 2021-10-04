MUNSTER, IN - Eugene J. "Gene" Barlog, age 86, of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lucy (nee Koscielniak), and his parents Joseph and Angeline Barlog. Eugene is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Mike) Kobak; nephews: Larry (Jennay) Kobak, and Rick (Jodi) Kobak; sisters in law: Mary "Terry" (late Tom) Hildebranski, and Berna Gingras; and other numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Funeral Services Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). The funeral Mass for Eugene will also be for his wife Lucy, who passed away on March 30, 2020, during the Covid pandemic, will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Terrence Steffens officiating. Gene will be buried next to his wife Lucy at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gene was a retired employee of the Indiana State Police, Lowell, IN. He was a United States Navy Veteran, and a member of the American Legion Allied post 369. Gene was a longtime Secretary of Club Ki-Yowga, and an active member of St. Casimir Parish. He and his wife Lucy were instrumental in helping Wally Skibinski with the "Polish Cavalcade of Music" radio program on WJOB for 49 years, and also with the broadcasts from Club 505 in Hegewisch.