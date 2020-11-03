HIGHLAND, IN - Eugene J. Hanyzewski, Sr. age 94 of Highland (formerly of East Chicago) passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1925 in Michigan City, IN to Martin and Josephine (Kuc) Hanyzewski. Eugene was a graduate of Hammond Tech and Purdue Calumet University. He was a jack of all trades and a MacGyver of fixing things, he held many jobs through life including working for the B&O Railroad at 16, Pin setter at Pin Bowl, Wedding Bartender, attendant at Dobosz/Bunchek Service Station, and most recent served as a volunteer at Munster Community Hospital. Eugene started his career at Standard Oil Company then worked briefly for EC Civil Service. He retired from Inland Steel with 27 years of service and was affectionately known as "Pops". He served in WWII in the Army Air Corp and in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was proud member of Allied Post 369 achieving 75-year membership and was an Authorized Provider in the Military Funeral Honors Program. He was a devout Catholic and member of St Stanislaus Parish, and Knights of Columbus Council 1700. Eugene was a founding member of St. Stan's Holy Name Society, Happy Timers, and member of the St. Cecilia's Choir.