LOWELL, IN - Eugene J. Mroczkowski, age 83, of Lowell, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away June 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid polka dancer and a member of "Let's Polka USA". Gene was preceded in death by his parents Eugene Mroczkowski and Sabina Pasierb; step-father Stanley Pasierb; sister Maria Mroczkowski. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Patricia "Pat"; children- James (Mary) Mroczkowski, Sandra "Sandy" (Andy) Perillo; grandchildren Michele (Tommy), Andrew (Kari), and Stephanie (Tony); three great-grandchildren; brother Joseph (Shirley) Mroczkowski; sisters Sophia (Marty) Mogan, Stella (Neil) Connolly, and Angela Mucci; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear god-child Brenda.