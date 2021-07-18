SCHERERVILLE, FORMERLY DYER, ST. JOHN, IN - Eugene J. Smith, age 91, of Schereville, formerly of Dyer and St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021. Loving husband of 70 years to Josephine A. Smith, nee Thomas. Devoted father of: Sandra (Bradley) Snearly-Vosberg, Debbie (Richard) Fielder, and Garret (Susan) Smith. Cherished grandfather of: Jennifer, Jaclyn (Brandon), Darren (Anne), Lauren, and Dennis (Taylor); great-grandfather of Nathan, Nick, Greyson, and Garret. Dear brother of the late Irene (late Leonard) Dettmer, and late Louise (late Ken) Miller. Kind uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Erma Smith. Eugene was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having served in Seoul Korea, he was a former St. John Trustee for many years, he enjoyed golfing, and cherished vacationing in Florida with his loving family.