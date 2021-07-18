SCHERERVILLE, FORMERLY DYER, ST. JOHN, IN - Eugene J. Smith, age 91, of Schereville, formerly of Dyer and St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021. Loving husband of 70 years to Josephine A. Smith, nee Thomas. Devoted father of: Sandra (Bradley) Snearly-Vosberg, Debbie (Richard) Fielder, and Garret (Susan) Smith. Cherished grandfather of: Jennifer, Jaclyn (Brandon), Darren (Anne), Lauren, and Dennis (Taylor); great-grandfather of Nathan, Nick, Greyson, and Garret. Dear brother of the late Irene (late Leonard) Dettmer, and late Louise (late Ken) Miller. Kind uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Erma Smith. Eugene was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having served in Seoul Korea, he was a former St. John Trustee for many years, he enjoyed golfing, and cherished vacationing in Florida with his loving family.
Visitation Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Prayer service Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) to St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Schererville, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com