Eugene J. Tylicki

He was born on October 3, 1940 in Gary, IN to the late Theodore and Eugenia Tylicki. He served as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 15, 1972 he married Jo Ann Cross in Miller Beach.

He kept himself busy with many interesting jobs and hobbies throughout the years. Gene retired from US Steel where he worked for thirty years. He went back to school after retiring from the steel mill and obtained an Associates degree in Graphic Arts. Gene then wrote and illustrated five children's books about the lives of rescue kittens. He was a Mason, grew orchids and spent five years watching the smoke stacks of the steel mills to determine levels of pollution. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will always be remembered for the funny stories he would share.