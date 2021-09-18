Oct. 3, 1940 - Sep. 15, 2021
HOBART, IN - Eugene J. Tylicki, age 80, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at home.
He was born on October 3, 1940 in Gary, IN to the late Theodore and Eugenia Tylicki. He served as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On July 15, 1972 he married Jo Ann Cross in Miller Beach.
He kept himself busy with many interesting jobs and hobbies throughout the years. Gene retired from US Steel where he worked for thirty years. He went back to school after retiring from the steel mill and obtained an Associates degree in Graphic Arts. Gene then wrote and illustrated five children's books about the lives of rescue kittens. He was a Mason, grew orchids and spent five years watching the smoke stacks of the steel mills to determine levels of pollution. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will always be remembered for the funny stories he would share.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Tylicki; brother-in-law, Richard (Regina) Cross; sister-in-law, Janet Streib; nephews: John (Sheree) Tylicki, Will (Christine) Cross and David (Natalia) Cross ; great nephew, Matthew Tylicki; great niece, Jessica Tylicki; great great nephew, Sawyer Tylicki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Eugenia Tylicki; and brother, Theodore Tylicki. Memorial contributions in Gene's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215; the Hobart Food Pantry, PO Box 394, Hobart, IN 46342 or the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Road Westville, IN 46391.
Visitation for Gene will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service for Gene will take place Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation to follow services. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.