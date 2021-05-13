HAMMOND, IN - Eugene John Pudlo, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN, passed away on February 28, 2021, in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Pudlo, Jr. and Anna Elizabeth (Lewicki) and his brother, John Joseph Pudlo, III.

Gene served in the Indiana National Guard and worked at Allis Chalmers Corporation. He was a professional chassis builder and the owner of Gene Pudlo Race Cars. On any given weekend, he could be found at the US 30 Dragstrip or at a car show.

Survivors include his sister, Ruth Ann Bart (Gordon, deceased); and his sister in law, Diane Pudlo (John, deceased); also surviving are his nieces: Carol Gorley (Joe), Nicole Bradshaw (Bentley), Jennifer Falli (Bruce) and Jill Neal (Shane); great nieces: Anna Mattingly-Barker, Kelley Barker, Gwyn Gorley, Moira and Mary Anne Falli, Chloe, Aubrey and Lexie Neal; and a great nephew, Ian Gorley.

A visitation will be held at ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin) on SATURDAY, May 15, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated directly at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN on MONDAY, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. First Street, Louisville, KY 40202, or to a charity of your choice.