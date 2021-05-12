Eugene John Pudlo

HAMMOND, IN — Eugene John Pudlow, a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN, passed away on February 28, 2021, in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Pudlo Jr. and Anna Elizabeth (Lewicki), and his brother, John Joseph Pudlo III.

Gene served in the Indiana National Guard and worked at Allis Chalmers Corporation. He was a professional chassis builder and the owner of Gene Pudlo Race Cars. On any given weekend, he could be found at the U.S. 30 Dragstrip or at a car show.

Survivors include his sister, Ruth Ann Bart (Gordon, deceased); and his sister-in-law, Diane Pudlo (John, deceased); also surviving are his nieces: Carol Gorley (Joe), Nicole Bradshaw (Bentley), Jennifer Falli (Bruce) and Jill Neal (Shane); great-nieces: Anna Mattingly-Barker, Kelley Barker, Gwyn Gorley, Moira and Mary Anne Falli and Chloe, Aubrey and Lexie Neal; and a great-nephew, Ian Gorley.

A visitation will be held at ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond, IN (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin) on SATURDAY, May 15, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated directly at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN, on MONDAY, May 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 S. First St., Louisville, KY 40202, or to a charity of your choice.