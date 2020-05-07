× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eugene Kuhn

CARMEL, IN — Eugene Kuhn, passed away April 29, 2020, in Carmel, IN. He was born to Nicholas and Theresa Kuhn and became a lifelong resident of Schererville, IN. He attended Dyer High School, where he was a standout baseball player from 1946-1949, and was also a member of the Schererville traveling team.

After graduating high school, Eugene proudly served in the Korean War as a U.S Army corporal in 1953-1954. He was an active member of the American Legion and worked as a school bus driver for the Lake Central School District for over 30 years.

When he wasn't working he enjoyed photography, and being outside hunting, golfing, or gardening. He was a die-hard White Sox fan and loved the Indianapolis 500. He was known for his sense of humor and his talent for buying special (and sometimes crazy Christmas gifts for his family members).

Eugene is survived by his loving children: Kenneth (Lori Ormsby) Kuhn of Crystal Lake, IL, and Kathy (Ron) Kern of Fishers, IN; his treasured grandchildren: Brandon (Diane) Kern, Brooke (Ross) Horton, Brian Kern, Theresa (Pete Kissel) Kuhn and Elizabeth (Patrick) Trainor; cherished great-grandchildren: Linus, Adelaide and Azelie Kern, Thomas and Jack Kissel, Paddy, Hank, Eileen and Holland Trainor; sister-in-law Joan Kuss; seven dear nieces and nephews; and many friends.