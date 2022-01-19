LOWELL, IN - Eugene Long, 83, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Rose; children: Joe (Angela) of Demotte, Julie (Michael) Wittenhagen of GA and Dawn (Paul) Lanting of Frankfort, IN; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; siblings: Donnie, Marvin, Allen, Lois Haubold, Gerry Haley, Carol Davenport, Lucy Rafter, Mary Baker, and his twin, Sister Theresa Ann Long. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike and siblings, Millie, Larry and Howard.

Eugene was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, served in the US Army and was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator with Local #150.

Visitation, Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Funeral Mass, Friday, January 21, 2022 11:00 AM at St. Edward, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, with Burial following in St. Edward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Knights of Columbus. www.sheetsfuneral.com