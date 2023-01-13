DeMOTTE, IN - Eugene M. Birky, 90 of DeMotte and formerly of Hebron, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born October 1, 1932 in Kouts, IN to the late Emory and Elsie (Gingerich) Birky. Eugene was a lifetime farmer and was the co-owner of B & E Body Shop, Valparaiso. He was member of Hopewell Mennonite Church, an avid motorcycle racing fan, enjoyed boating, and loved family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren.On November 10, 1951 in Valparaiso, Eugene married Mary Bernice Gray who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his children, Robert (Karleen) Birky, Diana Sonnenberg, and Kathy (Kerry) DeYoung; four grandchildren, Ryan Sonnenberg, Adam (Jen) Birky, Zachary (Brie) DeYoung, and Emily (Alex) Cooper; great grandchildren, Connor Birky, Sawyer and Harper DeYoung, and Kinsley and Avery Cooper; siblings, Shirley Wenger, Merritt Birky, Melvin (Jane) Birky, Curt Birky, and Tom (Marilyn) Birky; and companion, Helen Miller. He was also preceded in death by his son, Charles Keith Birky; son-in-law, Charles Sonnenberg; companion, Virginia Birky.