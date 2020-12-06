VALPARAISO, IN - Eugene P. Carrabine, age 87 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, December 4, 2020. He graduated from Emerson High School, Class of 51, and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he also played for the Fighting Irish football team. He was a Navy veteran. Gene worked for The American Water Company for many years and officiated both Big 10 and NFL football. He was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Gene was a Gary city councilman, a member of Rotary, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus, Merrillville School Board, and was an inductee to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.