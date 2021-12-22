Eugene P. Clifford

In 1991, one week after turning 55, he earned his private pilot's license. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, President of the Porter County Pilots Association (PCPA) 2009-2012 and a recipient of the DaVinci award twice from the PCPA. He was a member of Hoosier Outdoor Writers Association and wrote for various Midwest publications since 2003. He was a man of many, many talents and will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made in Gene's name to the Indiana Bluebird Society, P.O. Box 134, Rensselaer, IN 47978-0134. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Bartholomew Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Leonardo Gajardo officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Valparaiso.