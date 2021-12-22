Eugene P. Clifford
VALPARAISO, IN — Eugene P. Clifford was born October 5, 1936 to George and Audrey (McAuliffe) Clifford, the youngest of six children. He graduated from the original four room St. Paul's Catholic School in 1950 and Valparaiso High School in 1954.
He was preceded in death by his wife Amanda in September 2015, and great-granddaughter Clara Pell in March 2017. Loving father of daughter Christina (Mark) Wilkerson of Merrillville, IN, his two granddaughters: Chelsea (Blake) Pell of Bloomington, IN, and Christiana Wilkerson of Indianapolis, IN, and his great-granddaughter Lucy Pell of Bloomington, IN. His special companion was Dorothy Peterson of Portage, IN. Brother of Joseph Clifford and Francis Lansdowne, preceded in death by sisters: Ruth Vet (2012), Helen Sellars (1993), and brother Paul Clifford (2016).
He was a member of St. Paul's Church, K of C Council #738, past treasurer of Porter County Conservation Club and member since the early 1960's, and Life Member of the National Rifle Association. Member of Ducks Unlimited, Waterfowl USA, National Wild Turkey Federation, and the Izaak Walton League. He was a retired journeyman bricklayer of 43 years from Local #6, the Local #4 INKY, a Certified Welder and Stone Mason. Past President and Secretary/Treasurer Valparaiso Men's Bowling Association 1971-1986, Director of Lakeshore Bowling Association, USBC Silver Level Bowling Coach/Instructor, Volunteer Head Coach VHS Bowling team 1999-2010 and participated in National Bowling tournaments for 35 years.
In 1991, one week after turning 55, he earned his private pilot's license. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, President of the Porter County Pilots Association (PCPA) 2009-2012 and a recipient of the DaVinci award twice from the PCPA. He was a member of Hoosier Outdoor Writers Association and wrote for various Midwest publications since 2003. He was a man of many, many talents and will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be made in Gene's name to the Indiana Bluebird Society, P.O. Box 134, Rensselaer, IN 47978-0134. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Bartholomew Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Leonardo Gajardo officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Valparaiso.
Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.