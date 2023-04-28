ST. JOHN, IN—Eugene P. “Gene” Tarrant, age 78. Late of St. John, Indiana formerly of South Deering. Passed away April 25, 2023. Beloved husband of Adeline (nee Mendoza) for 58 years. Loving father of Kelly Tarrant and the late Daniel Tarrant. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Pritts, Veronica (Matt) Webb, Chrystala Louchios, and Alexander Louchios. Dearest great-grandfather of Addie Webb. Dear brother of Eileen (late Jerry) Williamson, late Noreen (late Louis) Caposey, late John “Jack” (Liz) Tarrant, late William (Joan) Tarrant, late Edward (Phyllis) Tarrant, and late Margaret Porzio. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Hannah and John Tarrant of Dingle and County Cork, Ireland. Gene was a retired ironworker and member of Ironworkers Union Local 1; he helped build the Sears Tower, John Hancock Center and Lake Point Towers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and still holds the state of Indiana record for the largest Atlantic salmon. And he loved the Chicago White Sox.