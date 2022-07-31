Jan. 29, 1933 - July 22, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Eugene P. Kelly, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at the age of 89.

Gene is survived by his two nephews: Philip (Lori) Reimer of Naperville, IL; Robert (Renee) Reimer of Dyer, IN; one niece, Patricia (Daniel) Freeland of St. John, IN; five great nieces, several great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Julia (nee Laderer) Kelly; two sisters: Dorothy Patricia "Patsy" Reimer, Julia Louise "Babe" Kelly; great-nephew, Philip Michael; and dear companions: Laurie Starr and Sharon Fitzsimons.

Gene graduated from Indiana University and taught Social Studies at Highland High School for many years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves for 33 years and retired a lieutenant colonel in 1992.

Gene was a member of the American Legion Post 431, the Hobart Moose Lodge #783 and the Valparaiso Elks Club. He was a long time member of the former Hobart Elks Club, where he served on many house committees and as treasurer until they merged with the Valparaiso Elks Club.

Gene loved to garden and was a member of the Lake County Master Gardeners Association through Purdue University. He loved to travel and read and was a lifelong learner. He especially loved spending time in Hawaii during the winter and looked forward to seeing his many friends he made there throughout the years. Gene was always sharing photos he took – sometimes of total strangers. They weren't strangers for long though.

Friends may visit the family Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 6795 Broadway, Merrillville, IN from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Adams officiating. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Gene's name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Merrillville, IN.

