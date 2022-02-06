Eugene Raymond Bukowski

July 17, 1937 - January 29, 2022

BRYANT, AK - Eugene R. Bukowski of Bryant, Arkansas passed away peacefully in his home on January 29, 2022. Gene was born in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Walter Bukowski and Mary (Spudic) Bukowski, the third of ten children. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After his discharge, he returned home and earned a GED and an Associate's degree in electrical engineering technology from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He spent 30+ years as a master electrician, mostly with I.B.E.W. Local 697 in Lake County, Indiana.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jacqueline (Judis) Bukowski, son Gene (Susan) Bukowski of La Porte, Indiana, daughters Dr. Jackie (Dave) McKnight of Aledo, Illinois, and Dr. Mary (Dale) Burgess of Bryant, Arkansas, grandchildren Jenny, Emily (Andy), Ben (Kylie), Liz (Tito), Caroline, Lucy, Geena, Christina (Clay), Mark, Monica, and Jack, ten great-grandchildren with one on the way, and his siblings: Walter (Joan), Ron (Faye), John (late Beverly), Jim (Cathy), Dorothy (Chris) Cole, June Renshaw, Linda (Tom) Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Maryann (Halajcsik) Bukowski, his parents Walter and Mary Bukowski, his sister Mary Catherine (late Nick) Redencic, and his brother Tom (Carol).

Gene loved to spend time with his family and friends. He never missed a holiday family gathering, and he often volunteered to host them. He spent countless Saturdays at friends and loved one's homes as a younger man performing difficult labor converting fuse boxes to electrical breaker boxes to increase their safety. In his later years, Gene loved going to the OTB, as he was in a constant pursuit of a simplistic pencil-and-paper handicapping algorithm for predicting the winners. Gene was always willing and adventurous when it came to picking up and relocating. In addition to Indiana, Gene claimed residence in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Arkansas.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.kishfuneralhome.net.