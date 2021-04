Eugene S. Kruhaj

April 10, 1946 — April 6, 2016

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND, GENE, ON HIS FIFTH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

A simple man. A good man. A dedicated soldier. A family man. A Christian man. In this life, you held many titles.

However, the best one was "my husband." Loved and missed so very much, Yolanda ...