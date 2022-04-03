Mar. 29, 1944 - Feb. 7, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN/BALDWIN, MI - Eugene Stanley Filar of Valparaiso/Baldwin died unexpectedly February 7, 2022, due to a motor vehicle accident. He was born March 29, 1944, in Gary, Indiana to Stanley and Cecilia (Banaski) Filar.

After working for and retiring from US Steel, Eugene treasured the love of cabin life and was an avid fisherman, hunter and snowmobiler. He adored the area around big star lake and enjoyed socializing around the campfire with neighborhood friends.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, the love of his life, Carol L. Filar and his daughter, Shelly (Adam) Augustine.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Walter and brother-in-law, Bob Coates. Eugene is also survived by sisters: Delores Coates of Arizona, Angie (Peter) Olovich of Indiana and a host of nieces; nephews; and close friends.

There will be a memorial Mass for Eugene at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, located at 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, Indiana. A service to follow at the American Legion Post 502, located at 429 County Rd. 750 N., Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to American Legion and the Lady of Sorrows Parish.