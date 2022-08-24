Eugene W. Swayk

July 25, 1928 - August 13, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Eugene Swayk, 94, of Portage, IN passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022 at Accolade Health Care in Danville, IL with his family by his side.

Eugene was born in Gary, IN on July 25, 1928 to the late Frank and Rachel Swayk. Eugene married the love of his life, Leah Smith, on February 13, 1954, and they were happily married for 61 beautiful years. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2015. Eugene will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him, especially by his three grandchildren: Wendy (Chad) Busick of Danville, IL; Brandon (Katrina) Bowman of Montclair, VA; and Whitney (Jordan) Stanfill of Valparaiso, IN. Eugene had six great grandchildren: Weston and Caleb Busick, Hannah and Eleanor Bowman, and Wesley and Quentin Stanfill. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and both of his children Mark Swayk and Julie Bowman.

Eugene proudly served his country in the United States Army. He also owned and operated Club Bar for 16 years in Hobart, IN. Eugene loved to travel the world with his wife, and he loved to share stories with family and those who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy will live on through his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on September 3, 2022, at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN. The service will start at 11:00am with dinner to follow.