EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eugenia Watkins, 81, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Dyer Nursing and Rehab Center in Dyer, IN. Eugenia is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Wardell Watkins of East Chicago; sons Douglas "Dougie" Fletcher of Tampa, FL, Wade M. Watkins, of Sacramento, CA; daughters DuJuana (Winton) Duckett of Ellenwood, GA and Lynn S. Watkins of East Chicago, IN; brothers James Upshaw of East Chicago, Arthur (Alma) Upshaw of Valejo, CA, and Daniel (Fannie) Upshaw of Los Angeles, CA; best friend and confidant Hazel White of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousin and friends.