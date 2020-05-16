Eugenia Watkins

Eugenia Watkins

{{featured_button_text}}
Eugenia Watkins

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eugenia Watkins, 81, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Dyer Nursing and Rehab Center in Dyer, IN. Eugenia is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Wardell Watkins of East Chicago; sons Douglas "Dougie" Fletcher of Tampa, FL, Wade M. Watkins, of Sacramento, CA; daughters DuJuana (Winton) Duckett of Ellenwood, GA and Lynn S. Watkins of East Chicago, IN; brothers James Upshaw of East Chicago, Arthur (Alma) Upshaw of Valejo, CA, and Daniel (Fannie) Upshaw of Los Angeles, CA; best friend and confidant Hazel White of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousin and friends.

All funeral services will be private. Live streaming services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 via DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK page beginning at 11:00AM CST. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts