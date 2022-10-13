LANSING, IL - Eugenio Sanchez Sr, age 80, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Rita (nee Olvera); five children: Eugenio Sanchez Jr, Raquel (Charles) Sanchez-Strohmeyer, Michael (Barbara) Sanchez Sr., Stephanie (Michael) Zralka, and Joseph Sanchez. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Laura, Mary, Steven, Patrick (Deja), Jonathan, Michael Jr., Sabrina, Jesse, Justin, and Jacob; and great- grandson Frederick; his sister, Candalaria; and numerous nieces and nephews. Eugenio was preceded in death by his beloved daughters: Victoria Carolina Sanchez and Guadalupe Jessica Sanchez; parents: John Roman Ontiveros and Virginia (nee Morin) Ontiveros; siblings: Joseph, Benny, Lupe; and grandchildren: Alexandria and John.

Friends are invited to visit with Eugenio's family on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15 beginning with 9:30 AM Prayers at the funeral home, and proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Eugenio will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Eugenio honorably served our country as a photographer in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Ann Church and former church usher. He retired from US Steel where he worked as a crane man, a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the American Legion. He was a Chicago White Sox fan and enjoyed fishing. He was also a "coloring artist" and enjoyed coloring pictures for his family.