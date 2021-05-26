Eula Mae Rodgers

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Eula Mae Rodgers, 76, of Merrillville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Lacy, of Merrillville, and Bernice Williams, of Gary, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Hollie Rodgers; sister, Maxine Thompson; and brothers, Leon Jr. and Clarence Rodgers.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. The Rev. Chet Johnson will be officiating.

Entombment Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary.

Ms. Rodgers was retired from the East Chicago Housing Authority.

