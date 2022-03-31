HAMMOND, IN - Eula Pitts, age 88, of Hammond, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

He is survived by his three children: Kenneth Lee (Deborah) Pitts, Maria Diane (Michael) Makarewich, Gloria June Robbins; eight grand- children; fifteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends, all whom he dearly loved.

Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wanda June Pitts; parents: John K. Pitts, and Pearlie Pitts Ratliff; one brother, Bill J. Pitts; and son-in-law, Robert L. "Bob" Robbins.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of Visitation on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville). The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Clement officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

Eula was born and raised in Floyd County, KY, and moved to Hammond in 1951. He retired from LTV Steel as a welder/iron worker in 1995.

Eula accepted Jesus as his savior in 1956 while attending First Southern Baptist Church and taught Sunday school while serving as a deacon. When he moved to South Hammond, he continued to serve the Lord at Woodmar Baptist Church as a deacon, in the bus ministry, and in other capacities.

He received a diploma from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in Christian Education and faithfully attended Sunday School and Worship services.

