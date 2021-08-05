Eunice Elaine Seeber
Aug. 12, 1926 - Aug. 1, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Eunice Elaine Seeber, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born August 12, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. Eunice was raised as a "preacher's kid." Her parents were Pastor Rudolph C. and Augusta (Scherer) Prange. They served in St. Louis, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Joseph, Missouri, and for many years as missionaries in the Philippines. Eunice attended Valparaiso University as a pre-med student. She married William T. Seeber upon his graduation from the United States Military Academy and began her full time vocation as an officer's wife and a mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and two daughters-in-law, Susan (Tim) and Mary (Don). Eunice is survived by her five children: Tim (Roxanne), Don (Stephanie), Debbie (Mike) Grupe, Becky (Tony) Nelson, and Carolyn (Pancho) Rodea; eighteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey Mae Mueller; and brother, Pastor Rudolph D. Prange.
Eunice has always had a passion for the mission work of the Church and has supported and been involved in many activities and ministries. She was the consummate volunteer and active for many years with the Valpo Guild, Lutheran Deaconess Association, Lutheran Summer Music Program, Stephen Ministry, Lutheran World Relief, Bread for the World, and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She accompanied and assisted her husband, Bill, for many years as he traveled throughout Michigan and the East Coast in his role in the Development Office for Valparaiso University, where he served after his retirement as a Colonel in the U.S. Army.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on August 14, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Her ashes will be buried alongside Bill in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William and Eunice Seeber Scholarship Fund at Valparaiso University, Lutheran Deaconess Association, Lutheran Summer Music Program, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso would be appropriate ways to celebrate their lives. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.