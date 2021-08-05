VALPARAISO, IN - Eunice Elaine Seeber, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. She was born August 12, 1926 in St. Louis, MO. Eunice was raised as a "preacher's kid." Her parents were Pastor Rudolph C. and Augusta (Scherer) Prange. They served in St. Louis, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Joseph, Missouri, and for many years as missionaries in the Philippines. Eunice attended Valparaiso University as a pre-med student. She married William T. Seeber upon his graduation from the United States Military Academy and began her full time vocation as an officer's wife and a mother.

Eunice has always had a passion for the mission work of the Church and has supported and been involved in many activities and ministries. She was the consummate volunteer and active for many years with the Valpo Guild, Lutheran Deaconess Association, Lutheran Summer Music Program, Stephen Ministry, Lutheran World Relief, Bread for the World, and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She accompanied and assisted her husband, Bill, for many years as he traveled throughout Michigan and the East Coast in his role in the Development Office for Valparaiso University, where he served after his retirement as a Colonel in the U.S. Army.