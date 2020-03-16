×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Eunice Slagle
7/7/1928 - 3/16/2019 IN LOVING MEMORY OF EUNICE SLAGLE. You lived an active and full life and we are grateful that we were able to be a part of that wonderful world you made. You are missed more than words can express and you will always remain close in our hearts. Miss you so much, Your many loved ones and dear friends.