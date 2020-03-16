Eunice Slagle

Eunice Slagle

{{featured_button_text}}

Eunice Slagle

7/7/1928 - 3/16/2019 IN LOVING MEMORY OF EUNICE SLAGLE. You lived an active and full life and we are grateful that we were able to be a part of that wonderful world you made. You are missed more than words can express and you will always remain close in our hearts. Miss you so much, Your many loved ones and dear friends.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts